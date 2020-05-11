Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.22, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.50 billion, down 21.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $13.52 billion, which would represent changes of +17.92% and +0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VIPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.4, so we one might conclude that VIPS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.