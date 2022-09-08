Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. VIPS surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

VIPS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider VIPS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on VIPS for more gains in the near future.



Zacks Investment Research

