Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $13.47, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.99 billion, up 5.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.98% higher. VIPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VIPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.71, so we one might conclude that VIPS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

