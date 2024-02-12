Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ended the recent trading session at $17.07, demonstrating a +1.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.72% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.66 billion, up 1.19% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.74.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

