Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $16.40, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vipshop Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.01 billion, up 9.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $16.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.16% and +5.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.48% higher within the past month. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.71.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

