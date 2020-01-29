Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $13.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

VIPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.99 billion, up 5.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% higher. VIPS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VIPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.97.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.