Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $9.31, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion, down 11.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $15.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.47% and -13.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.1.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.