Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $16.21 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. On that day, Vipshop Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, down 5.3% from the year-ago period.

VIPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $15.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.45% and +1.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.75.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.