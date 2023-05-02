Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $14.95, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, down 5.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $15.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.45% and +1.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vipshop Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.11.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

