Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, VIPS broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

VIPS has rallied 7.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests VIPS could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at VIPS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on VIPS for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.