Vipshop Holdings Limited Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a sad week for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), who've watched their investment drop 10% to US$22.68 in the week since the company reported its first-quarter result. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of CN¥28b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Vipshop Holdings surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CN¥2.18 per share, a notable 11% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:VIPS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 23rd 2021

Following the latest results, Vipshop Holdings' 24 analysts are now forecasting revenues of CN¥125.4b in 2021. This would be a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be CN¥9.91, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥124.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥9.91 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 8.1% to CN¥244, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Vipshop Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥52.00 and the most bearish at CN¥21.75 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Vipshop Holdings'historical trends, as the 17% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 15% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 17% annually. So although Vipshop Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Vipshop Holdings' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vipshop Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Vipshop Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Vipshop Holdings that you should be aware of.

