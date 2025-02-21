VIPSHOP HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $VIPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS ($VIPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $5.66 per share, beating estimates of $5.63 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $33,024,496,575, beating estimates of $32,744,417,869 by $280,078,706.
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of VIPSHOP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 14,456,109 shares (+6159.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,723,788
- POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,684,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,094,827
- FIL LTD removed 2,190,376 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,504,364
- BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL LTD removed 2,010,000 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,074,700
- NORGES BANK added 1,941,829 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,156,436
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD added 1,871,335 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,206,882
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,718,159 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,143,601
