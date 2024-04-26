Vipshop Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VIPS

In trading on Friday, shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.23, changing hands as high as $16.47 per share. Vipshop Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIPS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.80 per share, with $20.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.80.

