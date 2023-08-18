VIPS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.61, changing hands as low as $14.47 per share. Vipshop Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIPS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.36 per share, with $19.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.