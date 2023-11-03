VIPS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.56, changing hands as high as $15.61 per share. Vipshop Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIPS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.62 per share, with $19.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.54.

