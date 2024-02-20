Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) reported $204.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +42.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Viper Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily combined volumes : 43,783 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 44,423.28 BOE/D.

: 43,783 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 44,423.28 BOE/D. Average sales prices - Crude Oil : $77.65 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.78.

: $77.65 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.78. Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids : $21.47 compared to the $21.77 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $21.47 compared to the $21.77 average estimate based on five analysts. Average sales prices - Natural Gas : $1.50 compared to the $1.97 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.50 compared to the $1.97 average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Crude Oil : 2,257 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,254.13 MBBL.

: 2,257 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,254.13 MBBL. Total Production : 4,028 MBOE versus 4,051.01 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,028 MBOE versus 4,051.01 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average. Production - NGL : 884 MBBL versus 912.57 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 884 MBBL versus 912.57 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Natural Gas : 5,321 MMcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,305.92 MMcf.

: 5,321 MMcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,305.92 MMcf. Average sales prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.34 compared to the $1.58 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.34 compared to the $1.58 average estimate based on three analysts. Lease bonus income- related party : $2.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.80 million.

: $2.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.80 million. Other operating income : $0.14 million versus $0.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.14 million versus $0.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Royalty income: $202.21 million versus $200.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

Shares of Viper Energy have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viper Energy Inc. (VNOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.