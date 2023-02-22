Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per unit of 28 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 36 cents per share.

The partnership, with mineral interests in North America oil and gas resources, generated an operating income of $204 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182 million. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s $166 million.

Viper Energy’s better-than-expected quarterly results were aided by higher oil-equivalent production and prices.

Production

The resources, wherein the partnership has mineral interests, produced 3,214 thousand oil-equivalent barrels (MBoe) in the December quarter of 2022, up from 2,885 MBoe a year ago. Of the total volume, oil contributed 57.2%. The production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids increased from the prior-year quarter.

Realized Prices

The overall average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was recorded at $57.92 compared with $56.82 in fourth-quarter 2021. Average realized oil prices in the quarter under review were $83.30 per barrel, up from $74.00. The price of natural gas was $3.74 per thousand cubic feet, down from $4.82 in the year-ago quarter. The same for natural gas liquids was $25.65 a barrel, down from $36.65.

Costs & Expenses

In fourth-quarter 2022, total expenses amounted to $44.6 million compared with $39.6 million in the prior-year quarter. On a per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) basis, total operating expenses were recorded at $4.07 compared with $3.65 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was recorded at $186.6 million, up from $107.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Viper Energy’s cash and cash equivalents were $18.2 million. It reported net long-term debt of $576.9 million.

Guidance

For the first half of this year, Viper Energy expects its production in the range of 34,000 to 35,750 Boe/d. For 2023, the partnership estimates its production in the band of 34,500 to 38,000 Boe/d.

5 Stocks Set to Double

