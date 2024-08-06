Viper Energy (VNOM) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Production

Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per unit of 61 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 47 cents.

The partnership, with mineral interests in North America oil and gas resources, generated an operating income of $216.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218 million. The top line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s $160.8 million.

Higher oil-equivalent production volumes aided Viper Energy’s strong quarterly earnings.

Production

The resources, wherein the partnership has mineral interests, produced 4,320 thousand oil-equivalent barrels (MBoe) in the June-end quarter of 2024, up from 3,429 MBoe a year ago. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of 4,128 Mboe.

Of the total volume, oil contributed 55.5% to 2,398 thousand barrels (MBbls), up from 1,924 MBbls a year ago. The metric also beat our estimate of 2,369 MBbls.

The production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids increased from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Realized Prices

The overall average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was $49.88 compared with $46.14 in second-quarter 2023. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $52.02 per barrel.

Average realized oil prices in the quarter under review were $81.04 per barrel, up from $72.40 in the year-ago quarter and beating our estimate of $79.08.

The price of natural gas was 20 cents per thousand cubic feet, down from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter and also missing our estimate of $1.08.

The price for natural gas liquids was $20.35 a barrel, up from $19.07 a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $23.21 per barrel.

Costs & Expenses

In the second quarter, total expenses were $68.2 million compared with $48.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $67.5 million.

On a per barrel of oil-equivalent (Boe) basis, total operating expenses were $4.36 compared with $4.19 in the year-ago quarter. The figure lagged our estimate of $5.21.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $143.3 million, down from $145.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, Viper Energy’s cash and cash equivalents were $35.2 million. The company reported a net long-term debt of $998 million.

Guidance

For 2024, the partnership expects total production of 46.75-48.25 MBoe/d, indicating an increase from the 43.8 MBoe/d reported in 2023. For the third quarter, it anticipates a production of 47.50-48.50 MBoe/d.

