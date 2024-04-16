Viper Energy (VNOM) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 40.88

The average one-year price target for Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) has been revised to 40.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 38.35 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 39.41 / share.

Viper Energy Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 20, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024 received the payment on March 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $39.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.88%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 33.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.54 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.93%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.55%, an increase of 89.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.72% to 83,469K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,491K shares representing 15.04% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 5,488K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,771K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company.

Blackstone Group holds 4,747K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 3,673K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

