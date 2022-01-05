Viper Energy (VNOM) Moves 6.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $23.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Increased optimism over the accelerated recovery in the energy sector following the massive oil price improvement primarily drove the stock. The fresh decisions by OPEC+ to continue to pump more oil have further reassured that the effect that Omicron could have on fuel demand will possibly be mild. OPEC+ has decided that in February, they will increase their output collectively by another 400,000 barrels a day. The decision of OPEC+ has induced fresh momentum to the crude price rally. Having mineral and royalty interests in Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States, the partnership is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly improving oil price.

This oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $128.11 million, up 67.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Viper Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VNOM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.