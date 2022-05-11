Viper Energy (VNOM) Gains Marginally Despite Weak Q1 Earnings

Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM units have gained marginally despite reporting lower-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The stock movement is expected to have resulted from the company’s increased cash distribution, and the year-over-year increase in production and prices.

Viper Energy reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per unit of 23 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents per share.

The partnership, with mineral interests in North America oil and gas resources, generated an operating income of $201.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174 million. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s $97 million.

The lower-than-expected earnings can be attributed to significantly increased costs and expenses. The negatives were partially offset by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.

Distribution

The partnership was authorized by the board of directors of its general partner to make a cash distribution of 67 cents per common unit, payable May 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2022. The metric increased 42.6% from the prior-quarter figure of 47 cents per common unit.

Moreover, Viper Energy’s board increased the authorization of its common unit repurchase program to $250 million from $150 million announced last November.

Production

The resources, wherein the partnership has mineral interests, produced 2,841 thousand oil-equivalent barrels (MBoe) for the March-end quarter of 2022, up from 2,346 MBoe in the year-ago quarter. Of the total volume, oil contributed 57.5%. The production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids increased from the prior-year quarter.

Realized Prices

Overall average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was recorded at $67.97 compared with $41.14 in first-quarter 2021. Average realized oil prices for the quarter under review were $94.95 per barrel, up from $56.16 a year ago. The price of natural gas was $4.07 per thousand cubic feet, up from $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. The same for natural gas liquids was $38.99 a barrel, up from the year-ago quarter’s $22.42.

Costs & Expenses

In first-quarter 2022, total expenses amounted to $43.2 million versus $33.8 million in the prior-year quarter. On a per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) basis, total operating expenses were recorded at $5.47 versus $3.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow

Net cash from operating activities was recorded at $135.8 million, up from $54.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, Viper Energy’s cash and cash equivalents were $33.1 million. It reported net long-term debt of $721 million, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 24.3%.

Guidance

For 2022, the partnership projects average oil equivalent production at 30.5-32.75 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). This suggests an increase from the aforementioned 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d.

For the second and third quarters of the year, the partnership sets its average daily production guidance at 31-32.25 Mboe/d.

Earnings Snapshot of Other Upstream Energy Players

Let’s take a look at other upstream energy players, which have turned in strong bottom-line numbers in the first quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.74 per share (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.32. The strong quarterly earnings were aided by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.

For the second quarter, Pioneer Natural announced a dividend payment of $7.38 per share of common stock, which includes a variable dividend of $6.60 per share and a base dividend of 78 cents. This suggests a 95.2% increase from the prior dividend of $3.78 per share.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.00, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. Strong earnings were driven by higher oil-equivalent production and commodity prices.

EOG Resources announced a special dividend of $1.80 per share. The special dividend is likely to be paid out on Jun 30 to stockholders of record as of Jun 15. In the reported quarter, EOG generated $2,363 million in free cash flow.

ConocoPhillips COP reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.27, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24. The strong quarterly results have been aided by increased oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.

ConocoPhillips hiked its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is pegged at $10 billion, reflecting an increase from the aforementioned $8 billion. The incremental returns to stockholders will get distributed through share repurchases and VROC tiers.

