Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Viper Energy due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Viper Energy Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Viper Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Production

Viper Energy Inc. reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago level of 61 cents.

The company, with mineral interests in North America’s oil and gas resources, generated operating income of $297 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $294 million. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $217 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to a significant increase in oil-equivalent production. However, lower realized oil prices and higher total expenses partially offset the positives.

Production

The resources, wherein the company has mineral interests, produced 7,215 thousand oil-equivalent barrels (MBoe), up from 4,320 MBoe a year ago. The reported figure outpaced our estimate of 6,940 Mboe.

Oil contributed to approximately 52.5% of the total production volume. Oil production increased to 3,787 thousand barrels (MBbls) from 2,398 MBbls a year ago. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of 3,748 MBbls.

Natural gas production increased to 10,132 million cubic feet (MMcf) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5,631 MMcf in the corresponding period of 2024. The production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids witnessed a significant increase from the prior-year levels.

Realized Prices

The overall average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was $39.78 compared with $49.88 in the second quarter of 2024. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $41.75 per barrel.

The average realized oil price in the quarter under review was $63.64 per barrel, down from $81.04 in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $64.22.

The price of natural gas was $0.99 per thousand cubic feet, up from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $2.12.

The price for natural gas liquids was $20.70 a barrel, higher than $20.35 recorded a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $18.80 per barrel.

Costs & Expenses

In the second quarter, total expenses were $162 million, higher than $68 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $151.8 million.

On a per barrel of oil-equivalent (Boe) basis, total operating expenses were $3.60 compared with $4.36 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $4.35.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $172 million, up from $144 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Viper Energy’s cash and cash equivalents were $28 million. The company reported net long-term debt of $1,098 million.

Guidance

The company projects production for the third quarter of 2025 to be in the range of 86-92 Mboe/d. Its net production for full-year 2025 is projected to be in the 76.5-81.5 Mboe/d range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -8.91% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Viper Energy has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Viper Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Viper Energy is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Over the past month, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp reported revenues of $318.98 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -5.3%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares with $0.56 a year ago.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is expected to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -21.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -5.8%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

