Viper Energy to acquire mineral, royalty interests in Permian Basin

September 05, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners VNOM.O, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy FANG.O, said on Tuesday that it will acquire certain mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin from affiliates of Warwick Capital Partners and GRP Energy Capital in a roughly $1-billion cash and stock deal.

The company said that the acquisition will increase its full-year production to 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 7,000 boepd in 2024.

Viper will pay $750 million in cash and approximately 9.02 million in common units, which values the deal at about $1.05 billion, as per Viper's last lose.

The transaction is to be funded through cash on hand, borrowings and $200 million committed equity from Diamondback, the company said.

Deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

