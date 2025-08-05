Viper Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production

Viper Energy Inc. VNOM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago level of 61 cents.

The company, with mineral interests in North America’s oil and gas resources, generated operating income of $297 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $294 million. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $217 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to a significant increase in oil-equivalent production. However, lower realized oil prices and higher total expenses partially offset the positives.

Production

The resources, wherein the company has mineral interests, produced 7,215 thousand oil-equivalent barrels (MBoe), up from 4,320 MBoe a year ago. The reported figure outpaced our estimate of 6,940 Mboe.

Oil contributed to approximately 52.5% of the total production volume. Oil production increased to 3,787 thousand barrels (MBbls) from 2,398 MBbls a year ago. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of 3,748 MBbls.

Natural gas production increased to 10,132 million cubic feet (MMcf) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5,631 MMcf in the corresponding period of 2024. The production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids witnessed a significant increase from the prior-year levels.

Realized Prices

The overall average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was $39.78 compared with $49.88 in the second quarter of 2024. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $41.75 per barrel.

The average realized oil price in the quarter under review was $63.64 per barrel, down from $81.04 in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $64.22.

The price of natural gas was $0.99 per thousand cubic feet, up from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $2.12.

The price for natural gas liquids was $20.70 a barrel, higher than $20.35 recorded a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $18.80 per barrel.

Costs and Expenses

In the second quarter, total expenses were $162 million, higher than $68 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $151.8 million.

On a per barrel of oil-equivalent (Boe) basis, total operating expenses were $3.60 compared with $4.36 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $4.35.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $172 million, up from $144 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Viper Energy’s cash and cash equivalents were $28 million. The company reported net long-term debt of $1,098 million.

Guidance

The company projects production for the third quarter of 2025 to be in the range of 86-92 Mboe/d. Its net production for full-year 2025 is projected to be in the 76.5-81.5 Mboe/d range.

