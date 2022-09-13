Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) closed the most recent trading day at $31.06, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Viper Energy Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 233.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $231.86 million, up 81.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $886.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +146.55% and +75.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viper Energy Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.28% lower. Viper Energy Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Viper Energy Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.37, so we one might conclude that Viper Energy Partners is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VNOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



