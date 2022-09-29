Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) closed at $28.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Viper Energy Partners as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. On that day, Viper Energy Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $226.63 million, up 77.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $874.34 million. These totals would mark changes of +172.41% and +73.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viper Energy Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.99% higher. Viper Energy Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Viper Energy Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.5.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



