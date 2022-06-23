Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.18, changing hands as low as $25.88 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.98 per share, with $35.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.91.

