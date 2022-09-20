Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) closed the most recent trading day at $30.99, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Viper Energy Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Viper Energy Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $227.4 million, up 77.66% from the prior-year quarter.

VNOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $877.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +174.14% and +73.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viper Energy Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.77% higher. Viper Energy Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Viper Energy Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.1.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VNOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)



