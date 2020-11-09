Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VNOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 233.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.52, the dividend yield is 5.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNOM was $7.52, representing a -71.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.83 and a 51% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

VNOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). VNOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports VNOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -138.46%, compared to an industry average of -39.5%.

