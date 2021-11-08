Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.98, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNOM was $22.98, representing a -9.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.32 and a 206.81% increase over the 52 week low of $7.49.

VNOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). VNOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13. Zacks Investment Research reports VNOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 59.29%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vnom Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VNOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VNOM as a top-10 holding:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INFL with an increase of 4.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VNOM at 0.04%.

