Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 78.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.51, the dividend yield is 5.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNOM was $18.51, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 183.9% increase over the 52 week low of $6.52.

VNOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). VNOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.79. Zacks Investment Research reports VNOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -33.93%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

