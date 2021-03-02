Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNOM was $15.89, representing a -19.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.69 and a 219.08% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

VNOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). VNOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports VNOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -26.98%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.