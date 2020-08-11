Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VNOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -70% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.94, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNOM was $10.94, representing a -66.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.10 and a 119.68% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

VNOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). VNOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports VNOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -292.31%, compared to an industry average of -39.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

