Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (VNOM) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.94%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 33.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.45%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 70,157K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 37.50. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.56% from its latest reported closing price of 28.08.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 803MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,024K shares representing 15.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,988K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,050K shares representing 13.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,163K shares, representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,144K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 31.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 31.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,740K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 11.18% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 2,608K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

