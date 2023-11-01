Viper Energy Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VNOM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.22, changing hands as low as $28.12 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.48 per share, with $36.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.23.

