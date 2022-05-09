Viper Energy Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VNOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/22, Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.67, payable on 5/19/22. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $29.98, this dividend works out to approximately 2.23%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Partners LP to trade 2.23% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 5/11/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VNOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.98 per share, with $32.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.98.

In Monday trading, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

