Viper Energy, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Viper Energy will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, hosting a conference call on May 6.

Viper Energy, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close. Following the earnings release, a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will be held on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be accessible on Viper's website. Viper is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, focusing on oil and gas properties in North America, particularly in the Permian Basin.

Potential Positives

Viper Energy plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call and webcast on May 6, 2025, allows for direct engagement with analysts and investors, fostering a relationship with stakeholders.

Viper's focus on oil-weighted basins, particularly the Permian Basin, aligns with industry trends toward exploiting lucrative energy resources in that region, which may positively impact company performance.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings release date may create uncertainty or concern for investors about the company's financial health if results are expected to be unfavorable.

FAQ

When will Viper Energy release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Viper Energy plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after the market closes.

What is the date and time of Viper'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

How can I access Viper Energy'searnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast on Viper's website under the "Investor Relations" section.

Where is Viper Energy located?

Viper Energy is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

What is the focus of Viper Energy's operations?

Viper Energy focuses on owning, acquiring, and exploiting oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin.

$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VNOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

$VNOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $61.0 on 10/15/2024

MIDLAND, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025 after the market closes.





In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found



here



. The live webcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available via Viper’s website at



www.viperenergy.com



under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.







About Viper Energy, Inc.







Viper is an oil and gas company formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit



www.viperenergy.com



.







About Diamondback Energy, Inc.







Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit



www.diamondbackenergy.com



.





Investor Contact:





Chip Seale





+1 432.247.6218







cseale@viperenergy.com









