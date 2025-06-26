Viper Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

Viper Energy plans to release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4 and host a conference call on August 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Viper Energy, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the results. The webcast will be accessible via Viper's website, where a replay will also be available. Viper, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, focuses on owning and managing oil and natural gas properties in North America, particularly in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Diamondback Energy is an independent company headquartered in Midland, Texas, engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas reserves.

Potential Positives

Viper Energy plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing business operations and transparency to stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts, fostering investor relations.

Viper's focus on oil-weighted basins, particularly the Permian Basin, aligns with current trends in energy demand and resource exploration, showcasing strategic positioning.

Potential Negatives

There is no information about expected financial performance or projections, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's growth and stability.

FAQ

When will Viper Energy release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Viper Energy will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Viper Energyearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

How can I access the Viper Energy conference call webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed through Viper’s website under the “Investor Relations” section or via the provided link.

What is Viper Energy's primary focus?

Viper Energy primarily focuses on owning, acquiring, and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Who is the parent company of Viper Energy?

Viper Energy is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VNOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VNOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNOM forecast page.

$VNOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $49.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025

MIDLAND, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025 after the market closes.





In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found



here



. The live webcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available via Viper’s website at



www.viperenergy.com



under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.







About Viper Energy, Inc.







Viper is an oil and gas company formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit



www.viperenergy.com



.







About Diamondback Energy, Inc.







Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit



www.diamondbackenergy.com



.





Investor Contact:





Chip Seale





+1 432.247.6218







cseale@viperenergy.com





