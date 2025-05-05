VIPER ENERGY Earnings Results: $VNOM Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIPER ENERGY ($VNOM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $245,000,000, beating estimates of $243,543,176 by $1,456,824.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VNOM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VIPER ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of VIPER ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VIPER ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for VIPER ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNOM forecast page.

VIPER ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.