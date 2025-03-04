Viper Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VNOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/6/25, Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 3/13/25. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $45.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 3/6/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VNOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.45 per share, with $56.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.56.

In Tuesday trading, Viper Energy Inc shares are currently down about 2.6% on the day.

