VIP Industries (NSE:VIPIND) Price Target Decreased by 12.24% to 733.95

The average one-year price target for VIP Industries (NSE:VIPIND) has been revised to 733.95 / share. This is an decrease of 12.24% from the prior estimate of 836.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 636.30 to a high of 892.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.39% from the latest reported closing price of 664.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIP Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPIND is 0.07%, a decrease of 34.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 4,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 993K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 931K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 606K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPIND by 0.42% over the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 499K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing a decrease of 38.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPIND by 40.86% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 259K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.