VIP Gloves Ltd. Sees Positive Cash Flow and Increased Revenue

December 06, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

VIP Gloves Ltd. (AU:VIP) has released an update.

VIP Gloves Ltd. reported a significant increase in trading receipts to A$1.04 million for the December 2023 quarter, thanks to enhanced sales and improved average selling prices. Despite ongoing cash flow challenges, the company achieved a marginal positive net cash flow from operations due to strategic outsourcing and aggressive sales tactics. VIP Gloves remains focused on trading activities while aiming to resume manufacturing operations when market conditions stabilize.

