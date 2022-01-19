VIOV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $179.15, changing hands as low as $178.16 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIOV's low point in its 52 week range is $148.05 per share, with $193.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.