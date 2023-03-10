VIOV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.92, changing hands as low as $162.54 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIOV's low point in its 52 week range is $142.14 per share, with $184.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.34.

