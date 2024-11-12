Vior Inc. Raises C$4.9M for Gold Exploration

Vior Inc. (TSE:VIO) has released an update.

Vior Inc. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$4.9 million through the issuance of flow-through shares to fund exploration in its Quebec gold properties. This strategic move supports Vior’s ongoing drilling program at its promising Belleterre Gold Project, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing its mineral exploration efforts.

