Vior Inc. Engages Investors at Key Conferences

November 11, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Vior Inc. (TSE:VIO) has released an update.

Vior Inc. is set to participate in two major upcoming investment conferences: the 121 Mining Investment in London and the New Orleans Investment Conference. These events offer a chance for investors to engage with Vior’s management and gain insights into their Belleterre Gold Project. Vior aims to attract interest from portfolio managers and analysts through these high-profile gatherings.

