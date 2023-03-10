VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $180.04, changing hands as low as $176.77 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIOO's low point in its 52 week range is $160.01 per share, with $204.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.12.

