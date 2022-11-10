VIOO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.08, changing hands as high as $185.00 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIOO's low point in its 52 week range is $160.01 per share, with $221.7624 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.63.

