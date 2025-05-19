Viomi Technology Launches Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier Featuring Advanced AI Technology

Viomi Technology launched the Kunlun 4 Pro, an AI-powered alkaline mineral water purifier, enhancing household drinking water quality.

Quiver AI Summary

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its innovative Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier, presented at a product event on May 16, 2025. This advanced water purifier utilizes AI technology to replicate the natural process of mineral water formation, aiming to provide households with mineral-rich drinking water. Viomi has invested over RMB100 million in creating the Kunlun Mineral Technology Research Center and collaborated with China University of Geosciences to select Kunlun natural ore as a key component. The purifier features a 7+1 level filtration system that removes harmful substances while adding beneficial minerals. It meets four industry standards for "pure mineral water" and has received certifications for safety, particularly for vulnerable populations. The launch also introduced the first industry group standard for maternal and infant mineral water purifiers. Viomi is committed to advancing AI-driven water purification technology, promoting healthier drinking experiences and supporting the demand for cleaner water globally.

Potential Positives

Viomi launched the Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier, utilizing AI technology to enhance household drinking water quality, positioning the company as a leader in innovative water solutions.

The establishment of the Kunlun Mineral Technology Research Center with an investment of over RMB100 million demonstrates Viomi's commitment to addressing consumer demand for mineral-rich water.

The Kunlun 4 Pro has achieved certifications for "Excellent Water Quality" and "Maternal and Infant Mineral Grade," reinforcing its safety for sensitive populations and enhancing its market appeal.

Viomi is advancing industry standards by jointly developing the first "Group Standard for Household and Similar Use Maternal and Infant Mineral Water Purifiers," highlighting its role in leading industry upgrades.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on the launch of a single product, which may indicate a lack of broader innovation or diversification in Viomi's product line.

Significant investment in the Kunlun Mineral Technology Research Center might raise concerns about the company's financial stability and the return on investment in a market that can be highly competitive and price-sensitive.

The development of strict industry standards and classifications could signify the challenges faced in distinguishing their products in a saturated market, and the need for such certifications may imply previous issues with product quality perception.

FAQ

What is the Kunlun 4 Pro Water Purifier?

The Kunlun 4 Pro is a next-generation alkaline mineral water purifier utilizing AI technology to enhance household drinking water.

How does the Kunlun 4 Pro improve water quality?

This purifier features a 7+1 level filtration system that removes harmful substances while enriching water with six beneficial minerals.

What certifications has the Kunlun 4 Pro received?

The product has achieved “Excellent Water Quality” and “Maternal and Infant Mineral Grade” certifications, ensuring its safety for sensitive populations.

What unique technology does the Kunlun 4 Pro use?

It employs an AI-powered slow-release system that gradually releases essential minerals into the water over time.

Who collaborated with Viomi on the product standards?

Viomi worked with the China Inspection and Testing Society and the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute to develop new industry standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $VIOT stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier. Unveiled at a special product event held on May 16



th



, this next-generation water purifier harnesses AI technology to replicate the natural mineral water formation process, aiming to elevate household drinking water from the era of “pure water” to the new era of “pure mineral water,” and offering a solution for families seeking mineral-rich drinking water at home.













To better meet the growing consumer demand for mineral-rich water at home, Viomi established the Kunlun Mineral Technology Research Center, investing over RMB100 million in the past three years. Collaborating with China University of Geosciences, the research team traveled extensively across China’s renowned mountain regions, ultimately selecting Kunlun natural ore as the core material of the purifier. At the heart of the Kunlun 4 Pro is the Kunlun Filter, which employs a 7+1 level fine filtration system. This technology effectively removes over 100 harmful substances while enriching the water with six beneficial minerals: strontium, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and metasilicic acid, closely mimicking the composition of natural mineral spring water.













In addition, Viomi has established four industry-leading standards for “pure mineral water.” First, the purifier utilizes meticulously selected raw materials, incorporating natural mineral ore in the filter to replicate mineral-rich water containing six essential minerals. Second, it features an AI-powered slow-release system that visibly and gradually releases these six minerals over time. Third, the device offers real-time pH monitoring with a slightly alkaline profile. Lastly, the product has achieved both “Excellent Water Quality” and “Maternal and Infant Mineral Grade” certifications. These standards underscore the purifier’s safety and suitability for sensitive populations and the broader market, driving industry upgrade and leading the water purification sector towards a healthier, smarter, and higher-quality direction.













At the launch event, Viomi also showcased the industry’s first “Group Standard for Household and Similar Use Maternal and Infant Mineral Water Purifiers,” jointly developed with the China Inspection and Testing Society and the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute. The Kunlun 4 Pro is the first product to obtain this certification, further emphasizing its safety and healthfulness for vulnerable groups.





Looking ahead, Viomi remains committed to advancing AI-driven water purification technology, aiming to lead the evolution of household mineral water and provide consumers with healthier, smarter drinking experiences for years to come.







About Viomi Technology







Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.





As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.viomi.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:





Viomi Technology Co., Ltd





Claire Ji





E-mail:



ir@viomi.com.cn







Piacente Financial Communications





Hui Fan





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



viomi@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



viomi@tpg-ir.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62f2db2-89c7-468c-8c3d-5c6bedbc41e2













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d84713ec-9f65-4a0c-8a8f-29993b6e8ee4













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/277a75ac-76ca-463a-bb6b-00da5648fc60





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.