Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Just Reported A Surprise Profit, And Analysts Lifted Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 7.0% to US$8.15. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of CN¥1.3b, Viomi Technology delivered a surprise statutory profit of CN¥0.68 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:VIOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Viomi Technology's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of CN¥7.10b in 2021. This would be a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 28% to CN¥3.76. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥7.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥3.06 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$10.57, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Viomi Technology's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 17% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 46% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Viomi Technology's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Viomi Technology's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Viomi Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

